Gratitude Gala to benefit Heart and Soul Free Clinic

By Chris Bavender

The Heart and Soul Free Clinic’s Gratitude Gala is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Lucas Estate in Carmel.

“The purpose of the gala is to celebrate the hard work and effort that the clinic staff, volunteers and supporters provide for the clinic patients throughout the year,” said Lisa Zouvelos Kreag, executive director of the Heart and Soul Free Clinic. “As an extra bonus, the event will be a fundraiser. The clinic is funded by grants, donors and fundraisers.”

Heart and Soul Free Clinic was founded in 2009 by Sandy Kirsch and was originally in downtown Westfield. It moved to its current location at 17338 Westfield Park Rd., Suite 1, in 2018. The current space allowed the clinic to add services such as women’s health and mental health Services in 2020. The clinic also has an RV outfitted as a mobile clinic that travels to various location to provide medical care. The Heart and Soul Free Clinic provides free medical, dental and mental health care.

“The mission of Heart and Soul Clinic is to provide the highest quality health care to our uninsured and underinsured neighbors in central Indiana, regardless of their social, cultural and economic status,” Zouvelos Kreag said.

Zouvelos Kreag said the first gala was conducted in 2019 for the clinic’s 10th anniversary. In 2020, the gala was conducted virtually. This is the first year for the renamed Gratitude Gala.

“We would like attendees to understand the gratitude that the clinic patients for the clinic and the gratitude the clinic staff and volunteers have for all of the supporters of the clinic,” she said.

The Gratitude Gala will feature live music, dancing and a live and silent auction.

To attend of sponsor the Gratitude Gala, visit heartandsoul.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list. Individual tickets are $150.

For a full list of Heart and Soul Free Clinic hours and services, visit heartandsoulclinic.org.