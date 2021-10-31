Noblesville teachers to see largest salary increase in 40 years

Noblesville Schools teachers will see an 8.7 percent salary increase next year and a subsequent 3.7 percent salary increase the following year after Noblesville Schools reached an agreement Oct. 26 with the Noblesville Teachers’ Forum. The agreement is a two-year contract.

The pay raise is the largest for Noblesville teachers in approximately 40 years.

“We cannot serve our students without first serving our teachers,” Supt. Beth Niedermeyer stated. “The success of our academic mission depends on our ability to recruit and retain the best educators for our students. I’m committed to providing competitive teacher salaries and am thankful for the community’s support in securing the needed funding to make this happen.”

Per state law, the district could not begin negotiating the contract with teachers until this fall, but salary increases will be retroactive to July 29, 2021.

Besides the pay increases, the new contract also enhances retirement benefits, increases select leave days and addresses compensation issues relative to extracurricular assignments.

The agreement covers the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 school years.

Noblesville Schools employs approximately 750 teachers and is the largest employer in Noblesville with more than 1,500 staff members.

For more, visit noblesvilleschools.org.