Convenience store offers $25,000 reward for information about shooting

Thornton’s Convenience Store is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in a shooting that left a convenience store clerk injured. 

Just after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to Thornton’s Convenience Store, 7020 Pendleton Pike, after 22-year-old store clerk Tavaris Hall was shot. 

Officers located Hall inside the convenience store, who had at least one gunshot wound. Hall was transported to a local hospital. He was still hospitalized as of Oct. 27.

A surveillance video showed a suspect entering the store and immediately shooting the clerk without provocation.

Anyone with information to share regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

