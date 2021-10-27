Tinsel and Tails returns to a new, larger venue

The Humane Society for Hamilton County’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Tinsel and Tails, will be conducted from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at a new, larger venue in Carmel.

Executive Director Rebecca Stevens expects more than 600 attendees at the 15th annual fundraiser at 502 East Event Center.

The event will have an in-person and virtual options. Proceeds will benefit daily operations costs of the Humane Society, which have increased with the new, larger facility that opened April 2021.

“This is about paying the bills,” Stevens said. “This event is critical in our ability to exist in terms of the daily cost of care for animals, the medical cost that we incur. It’s the cost of payroll, it’s the cost to operate.”

Tinsel and Tails includes a silent auction, dinner and golden ticket raffle.

Attendees are not required to wear face masks at the event but are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“I feel we have gone above and beyond to make sure that we are taking every precaution on our end to keep people safe,” Stevens said.

To register for the in-person event, visit tinselandtails.com.

To register for the virtual option, visit tinselfromhome.com.

‘They basically made it possible’

While organizing Tinsel & Tails, set for Nov. 18, Rebecca Stevens, Humane Society for Hamilton County executive director, said she was told by 502 Event Center staff in Carmel that the facility likely would not have enough workers to handle the anticipated crowd because of a labor shortage. She said they asked her to cut capacity by nearly one-third.

Concerned about how this would impact the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year, she turned to Kevin “Woody” Rider, a local restaurant owner and member of the Carmel City Council, for help. Within 24 hours, Rider found 20 people willing to serve at the event from among his network of friends, contacts and employees.

“He and his wife are actually going to co-manage the event with 502,” Stevens said. “They basically made it possible for us to have this event.”

Rider and his wife, Richelle, will be among the 20 additional servers taking food to tables, refilling drinks and helping guests have a good time.

The Riders have been longtime supporters of the Humane Society, including through a dog menu at their restaurant, divvy, with sales benefiting the nonprofit.

“Dogs are my deal,” Rider said.

Rider also previously provided gravel for the dogs’ play area at the Humane Society’s former site.