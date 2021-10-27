Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla announces campaign for state treasurer

Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla announced Oct. 27 she will run for state treasurer.

Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the county council since 2016 and became its president after the death of then-president Steve Jacob in March.

“I was asked to run this summer, and my first response was, ‘OK, why me?’” Nieshalla said. “So that was the answer, and I took time to evaluate this additional opportunity to serve our great state.”

Nieshalla announced her bid for state treasurer after the county council passed its 2022 budget earlier in the month. Her announcement also comes as the county council and county commissioners debate the need for a $45 million to $50 million justice center.

“It was very important to me to complete the 2022 budget process for Boone County, and now I am accepting the challenge of running a statewide campaign to stand for the economic freedom of Hoosiers,” Nieshalla said.

The incumbent treasurer is Kelly Mitchell, a Republican who was first elected in 2014. As the state’s chief investment officer, Mitchell oversees the management of $10 billion on a daily basis, according to the office’s website, at in.gov. She can’t run again because of term limits.

Nieshalla will be competing against at least four other candidates in the 2022 election: Daniel Elliott, Suzie Jaworowski, Lana Keesling and Pete Seat. All are Republicans.

“I’m leaning in to employ my experience as the president of the Boone County Council and serving as the vice president of the Indiana County Council’s Association — so that fiscal side of county and local governance and managing a multi-million-dollar budget — as well as the private experience as an entrepreneur in real estate investment,” Nieshalla said.

One of Nieashalla’s chief objectives if elected is to protect “against the serious encroachments of the Biden administration.”

“I will fight for our economic freedom,” Nieshalla said. “I will also further align our investments with our values and safeguard and grow Indiana’s financial assets.”