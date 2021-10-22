Letter: A year of duplicity, disingenuousness 

Current Publishing
Letters to the Editor

Editor,

Recently, I was asked to compare the words “duplicitous” and “disingenuous.” The dictionary describes the first as deceitful or “intentionally hiding one’s own feelings, intentionally misleading people.”

The second word is described as “acting in different ways at different times” or “pretending one knows less about something than one really knows.” The more I think about these two words, the more I apply them to what has transpired in our country in the past year. Persons who saw and lived the truth last winter are telling untruths as another winter approaches.

Patsy Bares, Carmel 

