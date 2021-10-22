iBeach31 to expand with satellite location

iBeach31 will soon expand with three new indoor sand volleyball courts at Rev Volleyball Academy, 6825 W County Rd. 400 N Mt. Comfort, Greenfield.

The building borders the Mt. Comfort freeway between Greenfield, McCordsville and Fortville. iBeach31’s satellite location is expected to open in mid-November.

iBeach31 opened in 2018 at 17341 Westfield Park Rd., Westfield. It offers outdoor sand courts from April to October. Those operations will continue.

“We want to expand to indoor (volleyball) year-round in Westfield. We just had an opportunity to start a little sooner and do a satellite location and see how it goes and learn the demand for the sport,” said iBeach31 owner Katie Conner, a Westfield resident. “We are pretty much the first business in the Indianapolis area to have indoor sand courts.”

Conner’s daughter plays for Rev Volleyball Academy, and Conner coaches at the academy.

“They have some extra square footage they weren’t using, and so we started having conversations last year, and then it just finally turned into a real thing,” Conner said.

The new location will offer adult leagues and tournaments and junior training and tournaments for grades K-12.

“The demand is high. Everyone, all of our players, are asking when we will open (indoors) in Westfield,” Conner said. “About 50 percent of our players live around the Westfield area. We are looking forward to having the same opportunity year-round in Westfield.”

Conner expects about 25 percent of iBeach31 players to travel to Greenfield to play indoors.

For more, visit ibeach31.com.