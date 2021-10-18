Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: Coat Check Coffee 
Order a bacon bialy sandwich at Coat Check Coffee in Indianapolis and pair it with either a pistachio or orange cardamom latte. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Coat Check Coffee 

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Coat Check Coffee 

Address: 401 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis

What to get: Bacon bialy sandwich 

Price: $10

Anna’s take: I have never tried a bialy before visiting Coat Check Coffee in downtown Indianapolis. A bialy is a Polish flatbread with a depressed center, similar to a bagel. The ones sold at Coat Check Coffee have a crackly exterior and a soft interior, which is the perfect consistency for a breakfast sandwich. I ordered the bacon bialy, which comes with crispy bacon, an egg soufflé, American cheese and jalapeño jelly that was sweeter than it was spicy. I suggest pairing your bialy sandwich with either a pistachio latte (a staple at Coat Check Coffee) or one of their seasonal lattes, like the orange cardamom latte. Coat Check Coffee operates out of the Athenaeum at the corner of Michigan Street and Massachusetts Avenue.  

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts