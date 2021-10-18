Blueprint for Improvement: Toast-Worthy Basement Wet Bar

Built in 2015, this home is in Westfield’s Preserve of Bridgewater neighborhood. The homeowners wanted to add a bar to their finished basement.
- There’s plenty of seating around the new bar, featuring stacked stone along the wall and a granite countertop.
- The beautiful new space features a sink, dishwasher, ice maker, beverage refrigerator and kegerator.
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring provides a durable, water-resistant flooring option.
- The space includes lots of storage, thanks to floating wood shelves and adjustable glass shelves behind the bar, in addition to storage cabinets and shelves below.