Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Westfield opens East Street extension

Snapshot: Westfield opens East Street extension

0
By on Westfield Community

On Oct. 1, the City of Westfield held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of East Street north of 196th Street. East Street now travels to Ind. 38. The project was completed under budget and two months ahead of schedule. From left, Anna Gremling, Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director; city councilor Cindy Spoljaric; Jennifer Beck, INDOT senior project manager; city councilor Joe Edwards; city councilor Scott Willis; Mayor Andy Cook; past councilor Jim Ake; and Public Works Director Jeremy Lollar. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts