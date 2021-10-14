Snapshot: Westfield opens East Street extension

On Oct. 1, the City of Westfield held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of East Street north of 196th Street. East Street now travels to Ind. 38. The project was completed under budget and two months ahead of schedule. From left, Anna Gremling, Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director; city councilor Cindy Spoljaric; Jennifer Beck, INDOT senior project manager; city councilor Joe Edwards; city councilor Scott Willis; Mayor Andy Cook; past councilor Jim Ake; and Public Works Director Jeremy Lollar. (Photo by Anna Skinner)
Snapshot: Westfield opens East Street extension0
