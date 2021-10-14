Fundraiser raises $50,000 for Nickel Plate Arts

Nickel Plate Arts’ annual “Paint the Town Red” fundraiser brought in a record $50,000 for the Noblesville-based nonprofit. Nickel Plate Arts serves the eastern communities of Hamilton County and focuses on arts community development, artist development and arts awareness. “Paint the Town Red” celebrated the nonprofit’s ninth anniversary and also presented arts awards. The event was held at Hub & Spoke in Fishers.

Indy Gorgeous Club and Conversation Pieces performed live music and artisans displayed their work, including pottery and leatherwork. The event included a seated dinner and a silent and live auction.

“As our premiere fundraiser of the year, we couldn’t exist without our patrons and generous sponsors. This year we were privileged to receive support from Allegion and Meyer Najem, as well as donations from Hub & Spoke, who donated our gorgeous venue and from Jacquie’s Catering, who dazzled our guests with decadent food,” Executive Director Ailithir McGill stated. “It’s always our great pleasure to recognize the diligent, creative, and unsung heroes of the arts community. This year, we were excited to recognize 21 local artists, teachers, advocates, and leaders. Each and every one deserves recognition for their work in and alongside the arts.”

The winners of the 2021 Nickel Plate Arts Awards were: Ross Hilleary, Emerging Arts champion; Frederick Durham, Emerging Arts; Jessica Hancock, Artist of the Year; Steve Sanner of Jiffy Lube of Indiana, Arts Patron of the Year; Michelle Feeney and Erin Goodman, Arts Educators of the Year; and Tom Rich, Arts Leader of the Year.

For more, visit nickelplatearts.org.