AgriPark festival returns Oct. 16

The AgriPark fall festival will return for its second year from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16. The festival takes place at the AgriPark, 11171 Florida Rd.

The festival will include vendors, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks and more. Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said AgriPark staff grew pumpkins specifically for the festival. The pumpkins will be available for painting, picking and other more. Other activities include an apple grab, corn husk doll activities, inflatables and a mini maze.

“(The festival) will be all things fall,” Sandquist said. “We will have a scarecrow-making contest, so all the city departments create a scarecrow and we place them along the nature trail at the AgriPark and attendees can vote. Internally, we award a little trophy to the winning department. The submissions last year blew me away. They were so creative and all very different from each other.

“I was really excited to see participation from various departments this year.”

Fall festival activities are free. It is the last event before the AgriPark, which Sandquist said enjoyed a highly successful year, shuts down for the season.

“We doubled the amount of produce we grew and had a hard time keeping up with the demand for you-pick,” Sandquist said.

This year, the farm also sold 50 farm shares that guaranteed 10 to 15 pounds of produce per week for shareholders.

“We need to grow more, the demand has been great,” Sandquist said. “Our attendance has been through the roof of people coming to hang out at the park, play in the kids’ play area.”

New animals were added to the park this year, including a pig and some rabbits.

“There’s always something going on there, and we are really excited to think about 2022 and how we can continue to grow on this concept,” Sandquist said.

For more, visit playfishers.com/551/Fall-Festival.