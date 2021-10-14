Zionsville Town Council approves 106-home housing development

The Zionsville Town Council on Oct. 4 approved the rezoning of nearly 69 acres to allow for a housing development with as many as 106 single-family homes.

The council voted 6-1 to approve an amendment to the town’s zoning map, changing the undeveloped land at the northwest corner of E. County Road 400 S. and S. County Road 875 E. from a (R1) rural low-density single-family residential zoning district to a (R2) rural low-density single-family and two-family residential zoning district. Zionsville Town Council member Craig Melton was the lone dissenting vote.

Pulte Homes of Indiana, the petitioner, expects to build homes that cost approximately $450,000 and more, according to attorney Matt Price, a legal representative for Pulte Homes.

The site is adjoined by single-family residential development, a power utility substation, and parks and recreation uses, according to a Sept. 20 Zionsville Plan Commission staff report. The plan commission certified Pulte Homes’ proposal with a unanimous favorable recommendation to the town council on Sept. 20.

The town’s comprehensive plan recommends low-density residential development for the site have a density ranging from less than one to two dwelling units per gross acre. Price said the development would have a density of approximately 1.6 to 1.7 units per gross acre.

“What we’ve seen over the last several years is that the area has continued to develop more consistently with this level of density,” Price said. “This is consistent with that existing framework.”

An R1 zoning district would have limited the development to one unit per two acres, which Price said wouldn’t have been feasible for the project.

“We knew there have been others that have tried to propose sites that were, as a ballpark, 20 percent more dense,” he said. “We felt that, to be more successful, there would have to be a reduction of density.”