Hamilton County celebrates improvements on West 146th Street 

From left, Hamilton County Councilor Ken Alexander, Commissioner Steve Dillinger, Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt, Commissioner Christine Altman, Councilor Sue Maki and Councilor Steve Schwartz cut the ribbon. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Hamilton County officials celebrated the completion of Phase 3 and 4 of the West 146th Street corridor improvements with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 11 near the border of Hamilton and Boone counties. Phase 3 and 4 stretch from Towne Road to the western border of the county. Hamilton County began to expand 146th Street from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway with a center median in 1998. For the past 23 years this expansion has been continuing improvements both to the east to I-69 and now to the west.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman, center, speaks during the ceremony as fellow commissioners Steve Dillinger, left, and Mark Hierbrandt look on. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

