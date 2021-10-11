Carmel police continue to investigate fatal accident on 96th Street 

Carmel police are continuing to investigate an Oct. 8 motor vehicle accident that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

The accident occurred at 5:32 p.m. near 96th Street and Copley Drive. According to the Carmel Police Dept., a preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes heading westbound on 96th Street struck another westbound vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The impact sent the Mercedes into oncoming eastbound traffic, where it struck a Lexus sedan.

A passenger in the Lexus, 79-year-old Stephen Zimmerman of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead after being transported to Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis. The driver of the Lexus was transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. CPD did not immediately release the names of the other drivers or victims.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another was treated and released at the scene.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.



