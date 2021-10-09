Carmel in brief — October 12, 2020

Bicycle Dismount Zone — The City of Carmel has installed new sidewalk markings on Main Street to remind bicyclists that they must dismount and walk their bikes when on the sidewalk in the most congested areas of Main Street in the Arts & Design District. New graphics were painted on the sidewalk in an effort to make them more noticeable to bicyclists. The Bicycle Dismount Zone is along Main Street sidewalks between 1st Avenue East and 4th Avenue West.

Pie fundraiser — The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are selling sugar cream, pecan, peanut butter, German chocolate, pumpkin and apple pies supplied by Wick’s to support the organization’s local community projects, including scholarships. Pies are $9 each. Orders must be placed by noon Oct. 14. Place an order by calling 317-776-0854 or online at bit.ly/HomemakersPieFundraiser.

Theft suspect sought — Carmel police are searching for a suspect sought in connection with a theft reported at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 12 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Rd. The suspect allegedly left the store without paying for merchandise valued at $2,077.97 before entering the passenger side door of what is believed to be a white Ford Taurus with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carmel Police Dept. Officer Jennifer Chavez at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 21-61572.

Community blood drive — Ranj Puthran Allstate, 718 Adams St., will have a Customer Appreciation Day & Community Blood Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. The event will include pumpkin decorating, face painting, raffles, contests, games and more. First-time blood donors will receive a $25 gift card valid at more than 50 merchants. Register to donate blood at donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/150751.

Civil War Roundtable — The Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. The featured speaker will be author Robert C. Jones, programs director of the Kennesaw Museum Foundation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event.

CCHS annual meeting — All are invited to attend Carmel Clay Historical Society’s annual meeting at noon Oct. 17 in the Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy. At the meeting, CCHS will share an update on the new museum. Executive Director Deb Gangstad will also present a Year in Review as well as what’s in store for 2022.

Christkind essay contest — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is holding an essay contest to select the Christkind for the holiday festival. The contest is open to female high school and college students who must submit a minimum 500-word essay, 2 to 3 photos and commit to making, at minimum, 20 two-hour appearances at the festival between Nov. 20 and Dec. 24. See contest details at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com/christkind-contest.

Young Artist Contest — Junior Achievement is holding a Young Artist Contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to create a design illustrating the definition of “Love.” The winning artwork will be on the JA holiday ornament. Winners will be announced Nov. 1. Submit artwork through Oct. 15 at jaindy.formstack.com/forms/ja2nd_annual_art_contest.

Republican interns — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly. Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking. Apply by Oct. 31 at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/intern.

Teen muralist sought — The Carmel Clay Public Library is soliciting designs from teen artists for a mural for the new teens space at the renovated Main Library. Young people in grades 9 through 12 who live or attend school in Carmel are invited to submit their concepts to the library through Dec. 15. The winning artist will receive a $2,000 stipend and have their work transformed into a wallcovering that will become the bold focal point for the new space. Complete contest details are available at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

Pups & Pints — Clay Terrace is hosting the fifth annual Pups & Pints series from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October at the shopping center’s dog park, 14395 Clay Terrace Blvd. Participants can socialize with other dog owners at the free event and purchase beer from Bier Brewery. Water will be available for the pups.

Pedal Perks — Hamilton County Tourism’s Pedal Perks promotion returned this month for its fourth year. The goal is to incentivize locals and visitors to explore Hamilton County by bicycle. From May 1 through Oct. 31, more than 30 participating Hamilton County businesses are offering deals and discounts redeemable on a smartphone. Visit PedalPerks.org to learn more and register.

Trunk or Treat — Indiana Wellness College, 10585 N. Meridian St., will host its inaugural Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. The event will include treats, games, face painting, chair and hand massages, and skin analysis from IWC students.

New banking center — Community First Bank of Indiana will open a banking center location at 9333 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis in the first quarter of 2022. Romhaad Davis has been hired as the business banking center manager for the new center. Davis is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in communications and a master’s in business administration from Daniel Webster College. He has more than 12 years of experience in the financial industry, including six years in banking.

ClusterTruck to relocate — ClusterTruck’s Carmel location at 12195 N. Meridian St. is closing Oct. 14 as the Hamilton Crossing retail center which houses it is demolished for redevelopment. ClusterTruck plans to reopen within a few weeks in a new location on Range Line Road. Learn more at Carmel.Clustertruck.com.

New hire at Taft — Taft has hired Ashley Ulbricht, a former city attorney for the City of Carmel, to join the municipal group in its Indianapolis office. Ulbricht focuses her municipal practice in litigation with a concentration on redevelopment, real estate, utility and telecommunications, zoning and planning, land use, construction project management, music and movie licensing, code enforcement litigation, public safety discipline, contract negotiation and employment law. She is a graduate of Valparaiso School of Law and St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame.

Math Motivators — Carmel-based CNO Financial Group and OneAmerica are collaborating with The Actuarial Foundation to bring the national Math Motivators program to Indianapolis-area schools. Math Motivators is a national program that cultivates better math understanding skills for local middle and high school students at qualifying schools. The multi-year sponsorship by CNO and OneAmerica will fund local resources, learning programs, and volunteers to help local juniors and senior high school students prepare for the math sections of the SAT, ACT and state standardized testing.

Vaccination clinics at businesses — The Hamilton County Health Dept. is offering on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Hamilton County businesses. Businesses should consider hosting a workplace vaccination program only if they have enough space to stand up a clinic while maintaining social distancing through the entire process, from screening to post-vaccination observation. Businesses interested in setting up an on-site clinic can contact Chris Walker at Christian.walker@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or by calling 317-776-8500.

Drive-through vaccine clinic — Franciscan Health Immunization Services is offering drive-through vaccine clinics at seven locations this fall. A clinic is scheduled in Carmel from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Franciscan Health Carmel, 12188-B N. Meridian St. Available vaccines are to prevent COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia and flu. Participants should bring their insurance cards to avoid other charges and dress appropriately to ease administration of the vaccines. Learn more by calling 317-528-6374.