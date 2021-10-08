Stephanie Wiott Designs’ showroom opens at Indiana Design Center

Stephanie Wiott views Carmel’s Indiana Design Center as a perfect fit to showcase her work at Stephanie Wiott Designs.

“It’s great to be around so many other creative minds,” Wiott said. “The Design Center is open to the public, as well as trades. There are several retail shops on the first floor that are open daily, and it’s great to have both trades and homeowners in here, walking around, finding inspiration.”

The Stephanie Wiott Designs showroom, which recently opened on the first floor, features a selection of retail furniture, design accessories and gifts for purchase. It also serves as a working studio for the full-service design firm.

“We work both on new homes and remodels,” she said. “We source and order from all of our accounts for cabinets, furniture, lighting, home accessories, etc. We tailor our services per job. Some people just want help creating a special space in their home, some a complete remodel, some a kitchen remodel, some just some new accessories.”

Wiott and her family moved to Carmel from the Chicago area approximately four years ago.

“We do love it here,” said Wiott, who has been in business for 13 years.

Wiott previously only had an office space.

“The showroom is new to us but has been a great addition,” she said. “It’s a great workspace for our team and a meeting place for our clients. I love all the natural light that we get and that we have an entrance from the main corridor, as well as the south parking lot. My intention was for it to be a place where everyone would feel comfortable.”

For more, visit stephaniewiottdesigns.com.