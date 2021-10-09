Inaugural Indiana Wellness College Trunk or Treat to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation

By Chris Bavender

The inaugural Trunk or Treat hosted by the Indiana Wellness College is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. The event is a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children.

IWC’s mission includes “finding tangible ways to support our community,” according to Kristy Gilmore, IWC director of marketing and admissions.

“As a wellness institution, we want to work with partners who have similar values and mission as we do, and we can’t think of a better wellness partner than Riley Children’s Foundation,” Gilmore said. “The specific idea of a trunk-or-teat event has been a longtime vision of our CEO, Dainah Craft, as it combines her love of Halloween, kids and community involvement.”

Trunk or Treat will offer something for every age range, from face painting to massages.

“We will have a typical trunk-or-treat so kids can see fun cars and get a healthy snack or perhaps play a fun game,” Gilmore said. “Our esthetics students will be on hand to paint faces for the kids and provide free hand treatments and skin analysis for all attendees. Our massage therapy students will be providing free chair massages.”

Although anyone can bring a car and participate in the event, there will be a registration/vetting process because it will be a child/family friendly event.

“We are asking that people provide healthy snacks or fun trinkets for the treat portion,” Gilmore said. “Additionally, we would ask that anyone bringing a car make a $25 donation to Riley.”

Gilmore said it’s hoped the Trunk or Treat will raise $5,000, the amount a company needs to raise to add a Riley Red Wagon to the fleet at Riley Hospital and IU North. The event will take place at Indiana Wellness College, 10585 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

“They use the wagons to transport Riley kids to and from their hospital rooms and appointments, and our wagon will feature Indiana Wellness College on the license plate,” she said.

To learn more about the event or to become a sponsor, visit indianawellnesscollege.edu/trunk-or-treat.