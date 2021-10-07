Social Media Dames’ UNconference set

There are always special moments during the Social Media Dames’ UNConference.

“The energy and spirit of helping everyone else in the room is palpable,” Social Media Dames co-founder Amy Stark said. “There is always this groovy vibe where you know the women are learning in a way that they will carry with them. Storytelling is very powerful. It sticks in your brain.”

The 10th annual Social Media Dames’ UNconference is set for Nov. 19 at the Huston Theatre in Launch Fishers. Doors open at 9 a.m. The networking/educational event set to end at 2:30 p.m.

“It’s a great space,” Stark said. “It’s intimate enough that everyone feels like they can be part of it. It’s a great space for the triad format we use. There are three women up on stage with a couple of screens.”

There will be 18 storytellers, each sharing a five-minute story.

“Then those three women are part of a mini-panel discussion for 15 minutes,” Stark said. “That’s when everyone jumps in and shares the digital wisdom. Whenever someone has bit of wisdom to help others, it makes everyone feel better.”

Stark, a Carmel resident, will be one of the storytellers, along with fellow co-founder Erin Albert, a Fishers resident.

The other confirmed storytellers are Banza Townsend Tracey, Rhemma Payne, Mishell Cox, Thresetta Briggs and Kendrea J. Williams.

The audience will be capped at 75.

Stark said with so many of the women having large social media followings, a much larger audience is reached.

Stark said the room is big enough for 250 people.

“We’ll adhere to all the COVID guidelines,” Stark said.

The last in-person UNconference was set for March 13, 2020 but was canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions that were announced the previous day. A virtual event was held later in 2020. Current Publishing is the media sponsor

For more, visit smdames21a.eventbrite.com.