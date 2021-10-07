Barktoberfest returns for sixth year

By Chris Bavender

The sixth annual Barktoberfest is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Asa Bales Park, 205 W. Hoover St. The event raises funds and awareness for the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

“We had conducted some market research and learned that many Westfield families are animal lovers, and at the time we did not offer any pet-related events,” said Kelley Wells, community events coordinator for Westfield Welcome. “We decided to take advantage of the fall season because everyone loves an opportunity to show off their pet in an adorable Halloween costume.”

The event will feature vendors selling pet related products and services; caricature artists sketching human and canine attendees; a professional photographer taking posed photos (each attendee will receive a complimentary print); an agility arena for dogs; food vendors; and adoptable pets. In addition, the Westfield High School Animal Club will make bows for dog collars.

The marquee attraction is the Pet Costume Contest. There will be three contests: One at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Each contest will have contestants compete in one of three categories: Good Dog, Goofy Pooch and Wild Child. The winners from each category will compete against each other for Best in Show. Prizes for Costume Contest winners are provided by Hollywood Feed.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the Costume Contest at westfieldwelcome.com. Tickets are $5 per person for ages 5 and older. The fundraising goal is $3,000.