Heroes Run set for Oct. 30

For Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush, the inaugural Heroes Run will meet the mission of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation.

“The goal of the Community Foundation is to connect with the community, help those that are less fortunate and to support the men and women here in the Sheriff’s Office,” Quakenbush said. “It’s about building relationships in the community. This is a great way for us to be able to do that. (Lt.) Jon Robison came up with the idea and he is working on planning and getting this thing up and running for our first big event.”

The Oct. 30 Heroes Run will include events for people of all ages and abilities at Strawtown Koteewi Park, 11800 Koteewi Drive, Noblesville. Participants can sign up for a 1-mile walk, 5K run/walk, 10K run or a virtual challenge. The first race starts at 9 a.m., with the 10K on the trail that travels along the White River.

Robison, a purchasing agent for the Sheriff’s Office, said he runs in a lot of races.

“It seems everybody is having a good time,” he said. “People are running, people are walking, bringing their kids and bringing dogs, but some (running events) are pretty lame. You show up and you run, and you are done. I like the ones that have events with periphery stuff going on like food trucks and vendors. There will be things for kids like face painting.”

Robison said some events can be a logistical nightmare when spread out.

“But Koteewi Park is all contained, so you won’t be running on the road,” Robison said. “We won’t have to close any roads or maintain traffic or anything. It’s such a beautiful park. The trails are wide enough and they accommodate strollers and dogs.”

Robison said the race organizer plans to have music and food trucks.

“The race promoter said the first year is the toughest, and once we get it up and going, it will be easier next year,” Robison said. “We have a cool medal design for people. The shirt is pretty cool. I hope people can start signing up.”

Robison said he hopes the race can be a traditional activity during the last weekend in October each year.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Quakenbush said. “It’s all about making the community a hero. They’ve been behind us. They’ve supported our men and women here in the Sheriff’s Office. We live in a great community and we want to celebrate them and make it a special day.”

To register, visit runsignup.com/indianaheroesrun. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can call 317-776-1831.