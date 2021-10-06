The 2021 Carmel International Arts Festival was a hit, and Where’s Amy was there to soak up the sun and fun on the opening day. Artists from across the nation attended the Sept. 25-26 annual event, which included talented artists, street vendors, children’s activities, food and live entertainment. The family friendly art fair is a nonprofit. Proceeds directly support the Carmel International Arts Festival programs and services that provide community education about the arts and fund student scholarships. For more, visit carmelartsfestival.org.
Where's Amy attends Carmel International Arts Festival
