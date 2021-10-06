Where’s Amy attends Carmel International Arts Festival

Current Publishing
Where's Amy

The 2021 Carmel International Arts Festival was a hit, and Where’s Amy was there to soak up the sun and fun on the opening day. Artists from across the nation attended the Sept. 25-26 annual event, which included talented artists, street vendors, children’s activities, food and live entertainment. The family friendly art fair is a nonprofit. Proceeds directly support the Carmel International Arts Festival programs and services that provide community education about the arts and fund student scholarships. For more, visit carmelartsfestival.org.

