Nelson-Williams selected as Carmel’s newest school board member

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees voted 4-0 during a special meeting Oct. 5 to appoint Jennifer Nelson-Williams to the school board.

Nelson-Williams replaces Pam Knowles, who retired last month after more than a decade on the school board.

Nelson-Williams, whose two children are grown, said she was honored to be selected for the District 2 seat.

“I know that the candidates were all so strong, and I’m sure it was a very difficult decision for (the school board),” she said. “I will not let them down. I will put in the work and serve to the best of my ability. I’m so honored to serve the school district and the city and our children.”

Thirteen people applied for the vacant seat. The board selected four finalists, Nelson-Williams, Venkata Tadikonda, Jonathan Shapiro and Nicki McNally, who participated in a public interview during a special meeting on Oct. 4.

A Carmel resident for 18 years, Nelson-Williams is no stranger to serving her community. She’s volunteered in her kids’ classrooms, as president and treasurer of the Hooverwood Living Guild, president of the Bureau of Jewish Education Auxiliary, president of Ready to Run Indiana and is a board member and founder of Women4Change, a nonpartisan, nonprofit that aims to embolden women to be politically and civically involved in their communities.

Nelson-Williams is the sister of Carmel City Councilor Miles Nelson.