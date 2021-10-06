Snapshot: Ritchey Reserve opens luxury senior-living apartments in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Ritchey Reserve opened what it calls “luxury senior-living apartments” at 106th Street and the Nickel Plate Trail. Ritchey Reserve is designed for independent living for ages 62 and older. The complex includes local grocery and prescription delivery, visiting nurse services, a fitness center, 2 miles of nature trails, a salon, a library, a dog park and pet-wash station and a shuttle for transportation. For more, visit homeatritcheyreserve.com.
