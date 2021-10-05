Zionsville Community Schools officials remember 2020-21 school year, look forward during State of the Schools address

Zionsville Community Schools officials celebrated the district’s achievements during the 2020-21 school year, praised students’ and staffs’ ability to persevere through the pandemic and explained upcoming changes during a Sept. 29 State of the Schools address at Town Hall.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ZCS Assistant Supt. of Academics Kris Devereaux said the district, which serves nearly 8,000 students at its eight schools, did not suffer significant learning loss during the 2020-21 school year.

“We actually did not see hardly any learning loss at all compared to our surrounding districts because of the way we were able to do last year,” Devereaux said during the address. “We were able to have our students in person with us full time at our elementary schools for the 180 days and part time in the hybrid model at our secondary schools.

“We know being in person is the best way to teach.”

In 2022, the district anticipates opening a new school, Trailside Elementary School, to meet the needs of growing enrollment. Jen Raycroft was named the principal. It will join the district’s six other elementary schools, including Boone Meadow Elementary School, which was recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

ZCS officials expect to release findings from a demographic study later this fall, marking the start of the district’s redistricting process, although the process is not expected to be complete until spring 2023.

“The process will begin with that demographic study,” ZCS Supt. Scott Robison said. “We are in the process at this point of setting the guard rails around which we will make models that will determine what the patterns of attendance are. We hope that we do redistricting once and don’t have to do it again for quite some time. We dislike those transitions happening multiple times for youth.”