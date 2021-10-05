Indianapolis Children’s Choir to hold ‘Simple Gifts’ concert

Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s theme for its opening concert is “Simple Gifts.”

“Our goal is to focus on the simple things that got us through the pandemic,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde said. “(It’s) a reminder of time with friends and family, a lot of things we seemed to take for granted before the pandemic. All the music reflects the things we’ve learned about the last year-and-a-half.”

The ICC will open the 2021-22 season with “Simple Gifts” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. Songs will include “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music,” a spiritual called “Music Down in My Soul” and a folk tune, “How Can I Keep From Singing.”

This will be the ICC’s first time performing a concert of its own at the Zionsville venue. The ICC had partnered with the Central Indiana Dance Academy for “The Nutcracker” performance at the venue.

Pedde, a Carmel resident, said the choir will maintain social distance and wear face masks. It is suggested that audience members also wear masks. A livestream link also will be available.

“We put together a handbook of CDC protocols and we’ve had zero COVID spreads in our organization by following these guidelines,” Pedde said. “We’re proud of that and we’re proud we’re able to offer these concerts in a safe way.”

The beginning, intermediate and advance level ensemble will all be part of the concert.

“We have it all flow very nicely,” Pedde said.

Approximately 400 singers will take part in the 75-minute concert. The performers range from third-graders to high school seniors.

“There are different levels of artistry,” Pedde said. “There is something for everybody. It’s a very family friendly concert. If they haven’t seen a concert by ICC before, it’s something they’ll really enjoy.”

For more, visit icchoir.org/tickets/.