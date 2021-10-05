Westfield Mayor’s Yellow Tie Gala set for outdoors 

Westfield Youth Assistance Program Board President Steve Latour is convinced guests will embrace the 2021 format of the Westfield Mayor’s Yellow Tie Gala.

The event, all proceeds of which benefit the WYAP, will be held outdoors at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Bridgewater Club in Westfield. The event was held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We genuinely believe it will be a spectacular evening out under the stars at The Bridgewater Club,” said Latour, Westfield Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The outdoor setting will be inviting to people because the grounds are beautiful, and we also know that people will feel more comfortable attending an event outside. The live music, food stations, wine tasting, photo booth, wine pull, live auction and, of course, the Reverse Raffle, where you have a 1 in a 100 chance to win $5,000, will be a lot of fun.

“We will also hear compelling stories about the impact Westfield Youth Assistance Program is making in the city. Those attending will leave with a clear understanding of how the proceeds from the evening will be used to make Westfield even better than it is.”

Latour said more than 300 tickets have been sold.

“The organizing committee is working to raise $125,000, our most significant fundraising goal for this event to date,” Latour said. “The WYAP relies on the generous support of corporate and individual donors. Without this support and the funds raised from the Yellow Tie Gala event, WYAP would not have the resources it depends on to meet the needs of the youth we serve in Westfield.”

The Mayor’s Yellow Tie Gala is the WYAP’s only fundraising event each year.

“To date, we have impacted more than 1,150 Westfield youth, and our referrals, and depth of needs, continue to grow exponentially,” Latour said. “This year, specifically, we’ve tried to address the academic gap of the youth in our program due to the impact of COVID, but we cannot meet this need without the community.”

WYAP was founded in 2009 and serves as the early intervention advocate for youth ages 3-17 who face challenging life circumstances at home and in school.

“Through our services, we put the necessary and accessible support in place for the youth to work through their challenges and overcome them,” Latour said. “We also strive to take things a step further by recognizing their strengths and interests and empowering them with greater opportunities and relationships to enhance their well-being and become the best version of themselves

“Services include connections to mental health services, enrichment and camps, truancy supports, tutoring and mentoring.”

The presenting sponsor is Taft. There will be a live auction featuring five items. Tickets are $150. For more, visit westfieldyellowtiegala.com.