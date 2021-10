Get it at Next Door American Eatery, Broad Ripple

Ingredients:

.5 oz. Hangar One Vodka

.5 oz. Real McCoy 3 Year Rum

.5 oz. amaretto

.5 oz. triple sec

.5 oz. pineapple juice

.25 oz. cranberry juice

.25 oz. lemon juice

Directions:

Shake all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Strain into a rocks glass, add fresh ice and garnish with a mint sprig.