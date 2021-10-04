At the table with Anna: Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Where to go: Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Address: 2450 E. 146th St., Westfield

What to get: Spicy ramen

Price: $14

Anna’s take: Since National Noodle Day is Oct. 6, I wanted to publish a review about a noodle dish in advance to give you a chance to celebrate. One of my favorite restaurants is Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, and I always order the same thing – spicy ramen. The dish consists of rich pork broth flavored with a house-made blend of chilies, garlic and spices. It has pork chashu, or braised pork, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, and of course, plenty of noodles. It’s a warm, comforting dish that is always incredibly tasty. Also, be sure to try the pork gyoza ($6), which are pan-fried dumplings served with a delicious soy-vinegar dipping sauce. Kizuki has a great little bar, and my boyfriend and I are regulars. We visit almost weekly, order a sake and gyoza to enjoy at the bar, then take the ramen home.