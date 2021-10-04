Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement:  Modern living room in Carmel
After

Blueprint for Improvement:  Modern living room in Carmel

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 1992 home is in downtown Carmel.  The new owners were eager to refresh the dated living room into a more sophisticated space.

Before

  • The fireplace is now the focal point of the room, with oversized tile positioned dramatically from floor to ceiling.
  • The former fireplace, hearth and mantel were replaced with a sleek fireplace insert.
  • Luxury vinyl flooring replaced the carpet and connects the living room to the adjoining kitchen (remodeled at the same time).
  • A custom built, curved island support is the perfect transition between the living room and kitchen.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts