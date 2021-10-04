Blueprint for Improvement:  Modern living room in Carmel

This 1992 home is in downtown Carmel. The new owners were eager to refresh the dated living room into a more sophisticated space.
- The fireplace is now the focal point of the room, with oversized tile positioned dramatically from floor to ceiling.
- The former fireplace, hearth and mantel were replaced with a sleek fireplace insert.
- Luxury vinyl flooring replaced the carpet and connects the living room to the adjoining kitchen (remodeled at the same time).
- A custom built, curved island support is the perfect transition between the living room and kitchen.