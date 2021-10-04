Blueprint for Improvement:  Modern living room in Carmel

This 1992 home is in downtown Carmel. The new owners were eager to refresh the dated living room into a more sophisticated space.

The fireplace is now the focal point of the room, with oversized tile positioned dramatically from floor to ceiling.

The former fireplace, hearth and mantel were replaced with a sleek fireplace insert.

Luxury vinyl flooring replaced the carpet and connects the living room to the adjoining kitchen (remodeled at the same time).

A custom built, curved island support is the perfect transition between the living room and kitchen.