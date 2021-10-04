Night & Day diversions – October 5, 2020

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s in Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael will feature Don Farrell’s “All The Way”: A Frank Sinatra Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, and George Salazar & Joe Iconis: Two Player GAME at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” Oct. 7 through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre’s production of “The Color Purple” is set for Oct. 8 through Oct. 23. For more, visit civictheatre.org

Center for the Performing Arts

Comedian/singer Randy Rainbow is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Palladium in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Children’s Choir

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will perform “Simple Gifts” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Zionsville Performing Arts Center. For more, visit icchoir.org.

Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions of “Dracula” will be held from Oct. 7 to 17 at Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will open its 2021-22 Masterworks Series, featuring guest pianist Orion Weiss, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.