The Italian House on Park gets OpenTable recognition 

The Italian House on Park got some special national recognition.

OpenTable, on online restaurant-reservation service, recently named the Westfield restaurant as one of its 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021. The Italian House on Park, 219 Park St., is one of only two restaurants in Indiana to earn the honor.

The Italian House on Park is owned and operated by Scott Wolf and his wife Nyla Wolf.

“At its core, we’ve designed the Italian House to be exactly what this award recognizes, a neighborhood gem,” Scott said.

The restaurant is part of the Wolfpack Restaurant Group family, along with five Wolfies Grill restaurants and the Broken Barrel.

“We were kind of surprised,” Nyla said of the award. “We were honored we got it.”

According to a press release, OpenTable analyzed its internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

“It’s a great neighborhood,” Nyla said. “It is a little gem because it’s in a little house and you feel like you’re in Italy. We’re getting ready to open up a next (restaurant), so hopefully that will be a good gem, too.”

Nyla’s is set to open in two months. It will be a steak and seafood restaurant also on Park Street in Westfield.

Nyla said the reviews for the Italian House on Park are based on good services, quality of the food, atmosphere and the price.

“We have a 4.9 rating (on a 5.0 scale), which is fantastic,” Nyla said.

Scott said they are grateful the award recognizes the team’s hard work and dedication.

The Italian House on Park, which opened in 2015, seats approximately 65 diners indoors, 45 on the patio and 30 in the backyard bar in the garage. The restaurant, which has 15 employees, is closed on Sunday and Monday.

For more, visit theitalianhouseonpark.com.