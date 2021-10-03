Snapshot: The Levinson officially opens with apartments, parking garage

On Oct. 1, Noblesville officials and Rebar Development officially opened The Levinson, a $25 million mixed-use project. The Levinson provides the first new apartments in downtown Noblesville since 1915. As of the ribbon cutting, only four units of the 85-unit complex were unrented. The Levinson also offers a four-story, 299-space parking garage. A minimum of 199 spaces will be available for paid public parking, and the remaining parking spaces are reserved for Levinson residents. The Levinson will provide four hours of free parking to guests, and the parking garage cost is $2 per hour after that time per day.
