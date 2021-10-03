IU Health reports decrease in COVID hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations at IU Health have begun decreasing after a surge caused by the delta variant, according to hospital officials.

Overall, COVID-19 cases in Indiana have begun decreasing, with the state’s seven-day moving average dipping from 4,268 Sept. 2 to 2,824 Sept. 26. Indiana’s test positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths also are decreasing, according to the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Nationally, cases also are declining.

Per the recent surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in Indiana at 2,687 cases Sept. 13, according to the ISDH. As of Sept. 28, 2,129 hospitalizations were reported in the state.

“It is coming down, and we are cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Rocky Singh, chief medical officer for IU Health’s Indianapolis Suburban Region, referring to the hospital’s number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As of Sept. 27, approximately 75 percent of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region were unvaccinated, according to Singh. He said the surge in cases and hospitalizations that started during summer has been challenging for hospital staff.

“Our team members are tired,” Singh stated in an email. “No one ever expected this to continue for as long as it has. Our team members remain ready to care for anyone who needs it, and we can all do our part to support healthcare workers by keeping ourselves and others safe by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask in public.”

“One of the things we are noticing is the first wave primarily affected the elderly and compromised or sicker patients,” Singh said. “We are seeing much younger patients and sicker patients. It is impacting younger populations this time around.”