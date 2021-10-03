Carmel Symphony Orchestra opens season with famous classical works

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes had a specific plan for the 2021-22 season opener at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“I wanted to open the program with two very different pieces that are both quite popular that will bring people in,” Hymes said.

The CSO will open its Masterworks Series Oct. 9 with Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor,” followed by Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony.”

“After COVID, it’s important to bring community together in an environment that is safe and healthy and we can share the beautiful,” Hymes said. “This season is all about diversity of music and bringing the community. These pieces are very popular. You don’t even have to like orchestra music to recognize and love it.”

Guest pianist Orion Weiss will be featured on “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor.”

“Orion has been on my list to bring in and work with for a long time,” Hymes said. “I actually heard him play in Maine this summer. He was playing in a chamber music group. I’ve always wanted to work with him. His name has been on my radar for a long time. He’s a first-rate musician. He’s been with a lot of major orchestras.”

Hymes said Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” is very recognizable.

“It’s balanced and symmetric,” Hymes said. “Rachmaninoff is lush and romantic and much more emotional in an expressive way. Beethoven’s ‘Fifth’ is emotional, too, but in a very different way. We’re looking forward to people being back in the hall and hearing live music.”

Hymes said musicians feed off the excitement and energy of a live audience.

“We’ve missed that, we need that, and we’re all anticipating getting back to what we know and love best — and that’s performing exceptional music in front of a big and appreciative crowd,” she said.

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.