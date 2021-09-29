Westfield man arrested for reckless homicide after accidentally discharging firearm

Garrick Baker Sr., Westfield, was arrested after killing another man after he accidentally discharged a fireman.

Westfield Police Dept. and Westfield Fire Dept. personnel were called at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 28 to the 1200 block of Scarlett Street, which is in the Casey Acres apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male in the living room of the apartment. There was a gunshot wound in the upper right shoulder area of the victim.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Garrick Baker Sr., was intoxicated and handling a loaded firearm. Baker Sr. accidentally discharged the weapon and shot the victim in the chest. A press release from the Westfield Police Dept. did not state who lived at the residence or the name or age of the victim. Current Publishing has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the information.

Baker Sr. was arrested on charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.