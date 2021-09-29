Books & Brews in Carmel to close Oct. 2

Books & Brews in Carmel City Center will close Oct. 2.

Owners Alex and Lori Stanley announced the news Sept. 22 in a social media post.

“The pandemic has brought many changes to our lives, including that of this business,” they stated. “Our customers have been amazing and supported us through those tough beginning months and thereafter. But as the pandemic continues, we have decided to close.”

The Carmel Books & Brews opened in 2017 at 61 W. City Center Dr. and was the company’s first franchise. Remaining locations will be the original brewery in northeast Indianapolis and in Zionsville, Brownsburg, Noblesville and south Indianapolis.

Books & Brews Carmel is selling its furniture and giving away books and board games. Learn more at facebook.com/booksnbrewscarmel .