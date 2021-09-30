Body discovered at Ray’s Trash Service transfer station in Lawrence

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Sept. 30, the Lawrence Police Dept. responded to the Ray’s Trash Service transfer station in the 10000 block of E. 56th Street in Lawrence after employees found a dead body as they were transferring items for transport to a landfill.

A press release from the LPD stated investigators believe the body arrived at the station in a collection vehicle within the last 24 hours. It is not known where the decedent came from prior to arriving at the transfer station.

The decedent appears to be an adult male. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the identity of the decedent, along with the manner and cause of death.

This story will be updated once more information has been obtained.