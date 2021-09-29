Zionsville to present numerous Halloween events

The Zionsville community plans to celebrate Halloween with numerous events throughout October. Below are some of the community offerings with descriptions of the activities.

SullivanMunce Center Ghost Walk — From 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2, the SullivanMunce Cultural Center will provide haunted walking tours through town, starting at 225 W. Hawthorne St. Tours start every 15 minutes. Reservations are required. To purchase a reservation, visit sullivanmunce.org.

Trick or Trees — From 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at Elm Street Green, 165 N. Elm St., Zionsville Parks and Recreation will host this family friendly event. Families will explore the forest and meadow in fall and collect treats along the way on a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite family friendly costume. Apple cider and roasted marshmallows, fall activities, mad scientist experiments and more will be featured. Registration is encouraged because space is limited.

Pumpkins & Hayrides — From 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Zionsville Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St. in Zionsville, the Zionsville Lions Club will host a free event with pumpkin painting, hayrides, bounce houses, games, food and more. Kids can participate in a costume contest. Parking in Lions Park is free for the event.

Annual Boone Village Halloween Party — From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Boone Village, families and residents can participate in safe trick-or-treating with the merchants and service groups in Boone Village. Special guests include the Zionsville Fire Dept., Zionsville Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A costume contest will take place at 6 p.m. Trophies are awarded for first-, second- and third-place costumes by age groups. Returning this year is the Kid’s Imaginative Design award. There will be two awards given: One in the 5-7 age group and one in the 8-older age group. The KID award celebrates the imagination and resourcefulness of the community’s children. It is awarded to the child who has best created an original costume, using their own effort, imagination and materials.

Halloween Dog Walk — From 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Zion Nature Sanctuary, a 10-acre property west of Eagle Elementary School. Residents are invited to dress themselves and their dog for a group dog walk. The walk also counts as a group walk for Tails on the Trails. Treats for people and dogs will be provided after the hike.

Whitestown trick-or-treating — Trick-or-treating hours in Whitestown are 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.

Zionsville trick-or-treating — Trick-or-treating hours in Zionsville are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.