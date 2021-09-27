COVID-19 cases decline in Fishers, health department ready to administer booster vaccines

The Fishers City Council heard an update from the Fishers Health Dept. on vaccination efforts during the Sept. 20 council meeting. Because a health department employee was not present at the meeting, Council President Selina Stoller gave the update.

“The health department continues its outreach efforts to the unvaccinated population by continuing to offer pop-up clinics, including at area apartment communities throughout Fishers,” Stoller said.

Stoller said COVID-19 cases in Fishers have declined during the past two weeks. She said the percentage of cases in the unvaccinated population is higher than that of the vaccinated population. As of Sept. 20, 80 percent of the eligible population in Fishers had received at least the first dose of a two-two dose regimen.

“The Fishers vaccination site is ready to resume full-capacity operation for booster doses but is still awaiting final word of the criteria,” Stoller said. “They can’t administer the booster until further details (from the FDA), which are expected later this week.”

Stoller said the health department may also be able to offer flu immunizations at other vaccination sites and will communicate the plan when it’s finalized. She said the FHD expects to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October or early November. It also anticipates that children under 5 will be eligible to receive the vaccinations in early 2022.

For more, visit fishers.in.us/1154/Fishers-Health-Department.