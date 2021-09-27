Fortville woman hired to lead new state program

In early September, when it was time for Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell to name an executive director for the new Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program, Mitchell chose Jaclyn Guglielmo of Fortville.

“Her unique background, coupled with an instinctive knowledge of government processes, makes her an excellent choice to lead our new program,” Mitchell stated in a media release.

Guglielmo sees the executive director position as a “nice marriage” between her career and her personal experience.

“I’m a parent, I’ve been an educator, I’ve been a special educator, I’ve been a provider of services for children with special education needs, I’m a board-certified behavioral analyst, so I come at it from a lot of different angles,” Guglielmo said.

The program, although new in Indiana, is in effect in 11 other states.

Like a health savings account, the program places money into an account that public school students can draw from to fund treatments or other therapies for students with developmental disabilities. The accounts will be established by the state through a third-party vendor. The money could be used to help the student transfer to a different school if another school has a better program to treat their situation, or funds could be used to pay for treatments outside of school in the private sector, as long as it is directly related to the therapeutic and educational needs of the student.

“I’m very passionate that students, regardless of their abilities, should be able to customize their education to be able to meet their needs and set themselves up for the most success possible,” Guglielmo said.

A New York native, Guglielmo lived in Boston, where she was a program director for applied behavioral analysis in Boston Public Schools. She moved to Fortville three years ago when her husband took an internal promotion at Roche.