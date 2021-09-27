Ghosts and Goblins run to benefit Carmel Education Foundation

Leslie Teskey has several reasons to serve as the chair for Carmel Education Foundation’s Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K run/walk.

“I got involved in the CEF Foundation because, as a Carmel grad and a parent to eighth-grade twins at Clay Middle School, the success of the district is very important to me,” said Teskey, managing principal at Cresa, a commercial real estate firm. “Carmel schools provided me an unmatched education and lifelong community ties, and I have an additional vested interest in the ongoing success of the school district for my daughters and their generation of future leaders.”

The 13th Annual Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K runs will start at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23.

“I’m a lifelong runner and an active member in the running community, so my role as the chair for Ghosts & Goblins is the perfect opportunity to use my passion for running as a way to serve the CEF at one of our biggest annual fundraisers,” Teskey said.

Carmel Middle School teacher Lesley Karpiuk, 2021 Carmel Clay Schools Teacher of the Year, and her family will kick off the race.

Scott Sander, a WISH-TV morning anchor, will serve as emcee. Sander is a Carmel High School graduate who has children in the schools.

“We want to encourage costumes and community participation,” CEF Executive Director Jennifer Penix said.

Previuosly, the Golden Pumpkin Spirit Awards for the schools’ was based on numbers participating.

“(This year) it’s based on how they come together as a school community and the spirits they bring forth,” Penix said. “That can be through costumes, a school cheer or signs.”

A panel of judges will determine the three school winners of the Golden Pumpkin Spirit Awards.

Penix said the goal is to raise $50,000 and have 2,500 people register.

The 2020 race was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There also is a virtual option for participants this year.

The registration cost increases Oct. 1. For more information on pricing benefits, visit ghostsandgoblinsrun.com.