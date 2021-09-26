Oktoberfest returns Oct. 1 to Carmel City Center

Prior to the cancellation of Oktoberfest amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Carmel event was growing in popularity,

“The number of vendors serving food and beverages has grown as well,” said Dan McFeely, a spokesman for the city. “We don’t have exact numbers, but we estimate more than 1,000 people attend the event throughout the evening. That’s not likely to grow too much as it is a confined space, but suffice it to say, Oktoberfest is a very popular event.”

Oktoberfest, also sponsored by Carmel City Center and Pedcor, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Carmel City Center, on the southwest corner of Range Line Road and City Center Drive.

McFeely said new this year are a few food and beverage booths with unique offerings.

“We have never had as many food choices as we have this year, and we are really looking forward to offering some of the best German-themed dishes of any event,” McFeely said.

Kristi Feichtinger, accounting administrator for Le Peep Restaurants & Catering, said although Le Peep has been in Carmel for several years, “We feel more alive and connected to the Carmel community than ever before in our new space at the Indiana Design Center.”

Feichtinger said in a departure from its typical breakfast/brunch/lunch fare, Le Peep will take a German twist for the night. Among the items will be a German meatball sub with sauerkraut and mustard gravy, German potato salad and German rum balls.

McFeely said a new addition is an outdoor games area on the plaza level of Carmel City Center that will feature activities for children and adults.

“These games, such as ring toss, cornhole and a few other surprises, will be free to play and will give visitors another activity to enjoy beyond the music and the food during the event,” McFeely said.

Der Polkatz, which will perform at 7 p.m., was formed by several members of Polkaboy to honor the memory and carry on the tradition of Polkaboy. The band has 13 musicians who play polkas, waltzes, classic hits and world music. Polkaboy was a regular at Carmel’s Oktoberfest.

John “Hans” Partenheimer, the lead singer and one of the founders of Polkaboy, died in March at age 62.

“We were very sad to hear that, but we are happy that the tradition he began, a tradition of festive German music that so many enjoy at events such as Oktoberfest, continues to live on in events such as ours,” McFeely said.