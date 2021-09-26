The Apple Store at Conner Prairie opens

Conner Prairie Alliance Vice President of Communications Lori Goldsby calls business at The Apple Store at Conner Prairie “steady” since it opened Sept. 15. The store raises funds for the Conner Prairie Alliance. It is an apple farm market selling edible items and holiday-themed décor open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The store will operate through Oct. 31.

In the past, the store was closed on Mondays. This year, it is closed Mondays and Tuesday because of a volunteer shortage. It is fully operated by volunteers.

“We will have the traditional, yummy hand-dipped caramel apples and ones with nuts, and then we have a chocolate dipped in toffee apple,” Goldsby said. “We have fresh apple and pumpkin doughnuts and apple fritters. We have apple pie, and we have lots of our famous apple cider slushies. Those are our highlights.”

The Conner Prairie Alliance will use the funds to pay off a three-year commitment as sponsor for Merry Prairie Holidays and pay for a new playground. The Apple Store has been open every year since 1985 except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conner Prairie tickets aren’t required to visit The Apple Store, which is outside the museum’s grounds and has its own parking lot.

The Apple Store will operate from 6 to 9 p.m. in October when Conner Prairie presents its Headless Horseman Festival. A Headless Horseman Festival ticket is required for admission to the grounds.

For more, visit connerprairie.org/plan/food-and-shopping/apple-store/.