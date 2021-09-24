ISDH reports 3,255 additional COVID cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 3,255 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 947,918 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,895 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including 30 newly reported deaths that occurred between Sept. 13 and Sept. 23. Another 482 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,150,799 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,142,033 on Thursday. A total of 13,354,696 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

As of today, a total of 6,470,565 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,232,752 first doses and 3,237,813 individuals who are fully vaccinated.