Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots available in Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced Sept. 24 that Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots are available to eligible Hoosiers.

On Sept. 23, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the administration of a Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose to counter waning immunity in specific populations. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include the boosters. Previously, the FDA also had authorized a third dose of mRNA vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.

The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible at this time.

According to the ISDH, which cites the CDC:

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to receive a booster dose can go to ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added.

Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements listed above. Beginning Monday, that attestation will be incorporated into the online appointment registration at ourshot.in.gov.