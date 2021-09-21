Lawrence Police Dept. assists in investigation, arrest of suspected serial rapist

Darrell Goodlow, a 37-year-old Indianapolis resident, was arrested Sept. 17 for a series of alleged sexual assaults over several months in Indianapolis and Lawrence.

Goodlow is accused of at least six residential sexual assaults involving eight victims dating to August 2020. According to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept., investigators believe Goodlow targeted vulnerable woman ages 58 to 77. On at least one occasion, he allegedly entered a home under the pretense of being a utility worker.

The press release also stated it was likely Goodlow disguised himself before and during each alleged attack by altering his voice and covering his face. During several alleged attacks, Goodlaw was said to be armed with a knife and that he physically immobilized his victims.

Lawrence Police Dept. assisted with the investigation after Goodlow allegedly attacked a Lawrence woman in February. Lawrence investigators coordinated efforts with Season of Justice, a nonprofit that provided funding for the use of sophisticated genealogy DNA testing as part of this investigation. That work was ongoing when the break leading to the suspect’s identity occurred.

A fingerprint was discovered after a Sept. 8 attack on Indianapolis’ east side. After further investigating, it was determined the fingerprint came from Goodlow, who was arrested Sept. 17.

“It made sense for the agencies investigating these incidences to collaborate,” LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said. “We do that regularly. Crime knows no boundaries, so nor should we.”

LPD also complimented the bravery of the victims in reporting the attacks, which led to the arrest.

“The Lawrence Police Department joins IMPD in acknowledging the bravery and courage of every survivor who endured these attacks, and in the hope this arrest helps the healing process,” LPD Chief David Hofmann stated.

Goodlow is being held at the Marion County Jail. He has been charged with rape, battery, kidnapping, killing a domestic animal, burglary and other charges.

Anyone with information regarding any of the cases can call the IMPD Sex Crimes office at 317-327-3330 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.