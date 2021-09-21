ISDH reports 2,673 additional COVID cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 2,673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 937,221 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,765 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 81 newly reported deaths that occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 20. Another 474 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,121,821 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,116,117 on Monday. A total of 13,204,869 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are also available beginning today in the parking lot across from Gate 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The clinic will run from noon to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday through Oct. 30.

As of today, a total of 6,443,452 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,221,894 first doses and 3,221,558 individuals who are fully vaccinated.