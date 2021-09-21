De Pue set for first concert as CSO concertmaster

As Zachary De Pue prepares to start his first season as Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster, he views it as a perfect fit.

De Pue, who lives in Indianapolis, was announced as the new concertmaster earlier this summer.

“I teach at Meridian Music in Carmel,” De Pue said. “I’m also going to be concertmaster for Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.”

De Pue, who was concertmaster for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for 11 years until 2018, also is part of a string quartet in residency at the University of Indianapolis.

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra opens the 2021-22 Masterworks concert series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“This position allows me flexibility,” De Pue said.

De Pue replaces Alan Snow, who left for a position with the Omaha Symphony.

“(Snow) felt it was a good move for his professional career. He’ll be sitting third chair for Omaha,” CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes said. “That’s a good move for him. He’s an aspiring musician. Zach and I get along great musically. He’s a wonderful player and a great colleague. He’s a good leader for our orchestra. We thought it was a long shot, but we saw he was immersing himself more in the community. We asked him, and he was delighted. I’m excited because when you have great leaders, musicians, conductors and administrators, forward-thinking people in their field, it just betters the organization.

“I think he’s going to be bringing a wealth of knowledge and a great attitude and great personality to the CSO. He’s a solid teacher.”

Joana Genova, a member of the Indianapolis Sting Quartet with De Pue, has joined the CSO as associate concertmaster.

De Pue was scheduled to be the guest concertmaster in the concert just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown in mid-March 2020.

De Pue served was a violin soloist in a Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” concert in March 2021.

“I had a wonderful time working with Janna and the orchestra in that capacity,” he said. “We both felt it was a good opportunity for the symphony and myself to join forces for this coming season.”