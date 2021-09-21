Carmel school board to interview 4 finalists Oct. 4 for open District 2 seat 

Carmel Clay Schools has announced four finalists for the vacant District 2 seat on the school board.

The finalists are:

Nicki McNally

Jennifer Nelson-Williams

Jonathan Shapiro

Venkata Tadikonda

The candidates will be interviewed by the school board during a special session, which is open to the public, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Educational Services Center, 5201 E. Main St. in Carmel.

The board is expected to vote on the appointment at a later date. It has until Oct. 13 to appoint a replacement. If it fails to do so, a Hamilton County circuit court judge will appoint the new school board member.

CCS received 13 applications from potential candidates for the District 2 seat, which stretches across central Carmel between 116th and Main streets and also includes the area north of Main Street and west of Ditch Road.

The seat opened when Pam Knowles retired Sept. 13 after 11 years on the board.

This story will be updated.